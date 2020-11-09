Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, ULTA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 23.5%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 31.6%. Biogen is lower by about 24.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 17.1%, and Expedia Group, trading up 22.1% on the day.

