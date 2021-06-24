Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, TSLA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 3.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 5.0%. Biogen is showing a gain of 44.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 2.9%, and Moderna, trading up 3.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.