Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, PTON

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 75.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 6.5%. Biogen is lower by about 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 2.6%, and NetEase, trading up 5.9% on the day.

