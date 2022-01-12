Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, OKTA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Okta has lost about 2.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 9.9%. Biogen is lower by about 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 2.7%, and Lucid Group, trading up 4.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.