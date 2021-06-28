Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, NTES

In early trading on Monday, shares of NetEase topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, NetEase, Inc registers a 16.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 3.5%. Biogen is showing a gain of 37.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 2.6%, and NVIDIA, trading up 4.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.