Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, MAR

In early trading on Friday, shares of Marriott International, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Marriott International, registers a 20.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 1.6%. Biogen is showing a gain of 14.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 1.3%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 2.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.