Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, LRCX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lam Research topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Lam Research has lost about 10.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 9.7%. Biogen is showing a gain of 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 3.5%, and Expedia Group, trading up 7.3% on the day.

