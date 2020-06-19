Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, LBTYA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Liberty Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Liberty Global registers a 4.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 7.5%. Biogen Inc is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Ross Stores, trading down 4.6% on the day.

