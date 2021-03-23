Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, ZM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 0.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 5.4%. Baidu is showing a gain of 16.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.7%, and Netflix, trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.