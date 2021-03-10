Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 0.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 2.0%. Baidu is showing a gain of 19.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 1.4%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 3.6% on the day.

