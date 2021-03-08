Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, PTON

In early trading on Monday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 27.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 5.2%. Baidu is showing a gain of 14.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 4.8%, and Ross Stores, trading up 3.4% on the day.

