Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, PDD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 263.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 3.2%. Baidu is showing a gain of 8.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Copart, trading down 1.8%, and NetEase, trading up 3.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.