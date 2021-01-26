Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 47.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 2.4%. Baidu is showing a gain of 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 2.1%, and Fox, trading up 4.2% on the day.

