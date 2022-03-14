In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.8%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 37.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 11.9%. Baidu is lower by about 29.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 11.1%, and eBay, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, MRNA

