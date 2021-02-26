Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, MNST

In early trading on Friday, shares of Monster Beverage topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Monster Beverage has lost about 4.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 5.2%. Baidu is showing a gain of 29.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 2.2%, and Moderna, trading up 2.9% on the day.

