Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, JD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, JD.com, registers a 22.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 3.3%. Baidu is showing a gain of 45.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 3.0%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.