In early trading on Tuesday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, CrowdStrike Holdings has lost about 4.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 7.1%. Baidu is lower by about 8.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 4.3%, and Workday, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, CRWD

