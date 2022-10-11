In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Amgen Inc registers a 8.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 6.3%. Baidu is lower by about 27.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zscaler, trading down 6.1%, and Seagen, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, AMGN

