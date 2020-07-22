Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, AMD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 29.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 2.7%. Baidu is lower by about 3.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 2.5%, and Citrix Systems, trading up 4.2% on the day.

