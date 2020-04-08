Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, AAL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 62.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 5.3%. Baidu is lower by about 23.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.8%, and Marriott International trading up 6.1% on the day.

