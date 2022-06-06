In early trading on Monday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.6%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 3.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is AstraZeneca, trading down 3.2%. AstraZeneca is showing a gain of 9.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.4%, and JD.com, trading up 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AZN, PDD

