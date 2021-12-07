Nasdaq 100 Movers: AZN, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 65.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is AstraZeneca, trading down 2.9%. AstraZeneca is showing a gain of 7.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 0.6%, and Atlassian, trading up 7.2% on the day.

