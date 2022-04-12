In early trading on Tuesday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, CrowdStrike Holdings registers a 14.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is AstraZeneca, trading down 2.7%. AstraZeneca is showing a gain of 18.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.3%, and Datadog, trading up 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AZN, CRWD

