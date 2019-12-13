Nasdaq 100 Movers: AVGO, ADBE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Adobe (ADBE) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Adobe registers a 41.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Broadcom (AVGO), trading down 2.8%. Broadcom is showing a gain of 25.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), trading down 1.6%, and Biogen (BIIB), trading up 3.2% on the day.

