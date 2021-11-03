Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, TMUS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of T-Mobile US topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, T-Mobile US has lost about 9.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Activision Blizzard, trading down 14.6%. Activision Blizzard, is lower by about 28.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Autodesk, trading down 3.8%, and Incyte, trading up 5.7% on the day.

