Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, PYPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of PayPal Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, PayPal Holdings registers a 32.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Activision Blizzard, trading down 2.1%. Activision Blizzard is showing a gain of 20.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are BioMarin Pharmaceutical, trading down 1.7%, and DexCom, trading up 8.9% on the day.

