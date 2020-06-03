Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, MCHP

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microchip Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, Microchip Technology registers a 1.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Activision Blizzard, trading down 2.5%. Activision Blizzard is showing a gain of 19.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 2.0%, and NXP Semiconductors, trading up 6.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.