Nasdaq 100 Movers: ASML, EXPE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 17.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ASML Holding, trading down 3.9%. ASML Holding NV is showing a gain of 28.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 2.8%, and Trip.com Group, trading up 6.2% on the day.

