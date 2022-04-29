In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.0%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 24.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Amazon.com, trading down 12.1%. Amazon.com is lower by about 23.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verisign, trading down 11.4%, and JD.com, trading up 9.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMZN, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.