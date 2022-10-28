In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.7%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 13.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Amazon.com, trading down 10.3%. Amazon.com is lower by about 40.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 5.8%, and Intel, trading up 9.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMZN, DXCM

