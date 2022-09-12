In early trading on Monday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Splunk Inc has lost about 13.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 3.4%. Amgen is showing a gain of 6.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagen, trading down 2.2%, and DocuSign, trading up 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMGN, SPLK

