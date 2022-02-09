In early trading on Wednesday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, DexCom Inc has lost about 17.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 2.1%. Amgen is showing a gain of 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marvell Technology, trading down 0.7%, and JD.com, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMGN, DXCM

