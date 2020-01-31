Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMGN, AMZN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.2%. Year to date, Amazon.com registers a 10.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 5.8%. Amgen is lower by about 11.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 2.9%, and Charter Communications, trading up 4.3% on the day.

