In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Biogen (BIIB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Biogen has lost about 4.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Applied Materials (AMAT), trading down 3.1%. Applied Materials is lower by about 15.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLA Corp (KLAC), trading down 3.1%, and PACCAR (PCAR), trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, BIIB

