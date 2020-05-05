Markets
ALXN

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, SWKS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Skyworks Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.5%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions has lost about 10.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals, trading down 5.0%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 8.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 3.0%, and Splunk, trading up 7.6% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, SWKS
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, SWKS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALXN SWKS INCY SPLK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular