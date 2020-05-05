Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, SWKS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Skyworks Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.5%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions has lost about 10.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals, trading down 5.0%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 8.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 3.0%, and Splunk, trading up 7.6% on the day.

