Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, MYL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Mylan topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Mylan has lost about 27.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.6%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 12.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Facebook, trading down 0.9%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 2.3% on the day.

