Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, DLTR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 1.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), trading down 5.2%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences (GILD), trading down 1.8%, and Fastenal (FAST), trading up 2.4% on the day.

