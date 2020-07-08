Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, BIIB

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Biogen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Biogen has lost about 3.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.0%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 0.9%, and JD.com, trading up 3.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.