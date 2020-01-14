Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, AAL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Airlines Group (AAL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 1.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), trading down 2.3%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu (BIDU), trading down 2.2%, and Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading up 3.2% on the day.

