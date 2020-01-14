Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, AAL

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Airlines Group (AAL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 1.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), trading down 2.3%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu (BIDU), trading down 2.2%, and Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading up 3.2% on the day.

