Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, ZM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 277.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 3.7%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 11.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 3.0%, and Incyte, trading up 3.3% on the day.

