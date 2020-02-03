Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.5%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 73.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology (ALGN), trading down 1.6%. Align Technology is lower by about 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP), trading down 1.4%, and Baidu (BIDU), trading up 7.5% on the day.

