Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, REGN

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology (ALGN), trading down 3.1%. Align Technology is lower by about 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital (WDC), trading down 2.2%, and Exelon Corp (EXC), trading up 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.