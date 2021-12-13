Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, PTON

In early trading on Monday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 73.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 4.1%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 19.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 3.7%, and Moderna, trading up 4.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.