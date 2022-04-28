In early trading on Thursday, shares of Meta Platforms topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.9%. Year to date, Meta Platforms has lost about 41.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 22.1%. Align Technology is lower by about 57.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are O'Reilly Automotive, trading down 10.3%, and Qualcomm, trading up 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FB

