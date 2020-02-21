Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, BMRN

In early trading on Friday, shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, BioMarin Pharmaceutical registers a 9.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 4.8%. Align Technology is lower by about 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.8%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 1.2% on the day.

