Markets
ADSK

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, WDAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, Workday registers a 28.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 5.0%. Autodesk is showing a gain of 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 2.1%, and Splunk, trading up 5.5% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, WDAY
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, WDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADSK WDAY INCY SPLK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular