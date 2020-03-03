Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 85.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 4.3%. Autodesk is lower by about 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 3.0%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 2.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.