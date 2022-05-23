In early trading on Monday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 34.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 7.8%. Autodesk is lower by about 37.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadcom, trading down 5.0%, and Applied Materials, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, ROST

