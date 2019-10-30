Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, NFLX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Netflix (NFLX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 8.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Automatic Data Processing (ADP), trading down 2.3%. Automatic Data Processing is showing a gain of 21.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina (ILMN), trading down 2.2%, and Biogen (BIIB), trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.