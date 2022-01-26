In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 23.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Automatic Data Processing, trading down 7.7%. Automatic Data Processing is lower by about 18.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 1.6%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, DDOG

